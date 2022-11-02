Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has not received his salary for the past six months amounting to $420,000.

Peseiro was appointed Eagles coach in May 2022 on a monthly pay of $70,000 and according to journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, the Portuguese has not been paid for the last six month.

Former NFF president Amaju Pinnick engaged the coach on behalf of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) amid criticisms over his track record.

It was further reported that unlike previously where the salaries of the Eagles coach were covered by a sponsor, the Federal Government would now be paying him.

The NFF is currently paying off the backlog of outstanding salaries of former Eagles coach Gernot Rohr following the intervention of world football governing body FIFA