It rained before the Nigeria – Liberia match on Friday. There was another version of rainfall on some of the players after the match as the players began to benefit from some of the partnership agreements the NFF had entered into.

NFF partner, 33 Export gave a cheque of N1million to Kelechi Iheanacho, adjudged as Man of the Match. The presentation was made by Senior Brand Manager Aishat Anaekwe and Brand Manager, Wasiu Ola Abiola.

Another NFF partner, GAC Motor gave a cheque also for N1million to Alex Iwobi, adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the Match.

The win saw the Eagles leap to the top of Group C of the African campaign, with Central African Republic and Cape Verde having battled to a 1-1 draw in Douala on Wednesday.

The Eagles will now fly out of Lagos in the early hours of Monday to the island of Mindelo, where they play Cape Verde’s Blue Sharks in a Day 2 encounter on Tuesday evening.

