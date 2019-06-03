The Nigeria Football Federation is the principal sponsor of a landmark book on Nigerian Football titled ‘Super Eagles At 70: Soaring On The Wings’ which was written by foremost football writer and analyst, Kunle Solaja.

Described by the author as “a compendium on the Super Eagles written in lucid and infographic grammar”, the book contains about every information that a researcher or reader may desire about Nigeria’s National Team since it was launched on 26th June, 1949. It traced the history of the team from the days of UK Tourists through Red Devils, to Green Eagles and then to Super Eagles, and is a literary celebration of 70 years of the Nigeria senior squad. The book at the same time celebrates 60 years of the nation’s supreme football –governing body, Nigeria Football Federation’s affiliation with the continental body, CAF and the world body, FIFA. President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, said: “Mr. Solaja is an oak tree in football journalism in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large, and the NFF as an institution is happy to partner with him on this memorable project.