Chairman of Warri Wolves, Moses Etu, has said the Nigeria Football Federation only paid Nigeria Professional Football League clubs 50 per cent of the COVID-19 palliatives sent by football governing body FIFA.

Etu confirmed the receipt of Two million and five hundred thousand naira (N2.5m) sent to each club by the NFF.

“We were paid 50 per cent of the total money, as we were meant to be paid over N5m. We were told last week that 50 per cent will be paid and that was what they sent. When we get to the congress next week, we will ask when the other 50 per cent will come. The NFF told us they were not paid the full money by FIFA,” Etu twas reported to have said.

The Warri-based club boss said the money will be shared among players and officials, adding that he had set up a committee for the disbursement.

We have received our own and I have informed the sponsors – the government – and I told them that the money is not for them, the money is for the players and management,” he added