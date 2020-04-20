The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed shock and a sense of deep sorrow at the passage on Saturday of Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Mallam Abba Kyari’s death is a big loss to the NFF, Nigerian football family and the entire country as a whole,” NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, said. “Nigeria’s football industry has lost a friend and a great man, who showed interest in the progress of the country’s game. He was, indeed, a colossus.” Olajire said the NFF retained abiding fond memories of Mallam Kyari’s love and support for the various National Teams, accentuated by the passion, energy and resolve with which the Cambridge-educated lawyer and former banking titan attended to, and presented to President Buhari, matters concerning the teams.