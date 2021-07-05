President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick has revealed plans by the body to organise international friendly matches for the Super Eagles team B before the year runs to an end.

Far from being confirmed, Pinnick made it known that negotiations are ongoing between the NFF and Ghana, as well as Cameroon and Canada to see the Super Eagles B take advantage of the FIFA break in October.

