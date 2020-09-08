The Nigeria Football Federation has given its word to provide necessary support within its capacity to the African Beach Soccer Union – a body created to channel and develop the game of beach soccer in the continent.

General Secretary of the NFF, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi gave the pledge yesterday when the newly-empanelled African Beach Soccer Union executive team paid a courtesy visit to the offices of the nation’s supreme football-governing body inside the National Stadium, Abuja.

President of the union, Mahmud Hadejia, who is also Chairman of the Kebbi State Beach Soccer Association, said the body is determined to ensure even more popularity for beach soccer in the African continent, through the pragmatic encouragement of clubs and leagues across the 54 countries.

Praising the NFF for previous support and encouragement of beach soccer across the country, Hadejia promised that the union would rely extensively on the guidance and wisdom of the NFF in its operations while taking caution to avoid conflict situations with other established beach soccer groups and interests.

The union is made up of technocrats, active and former referees, active and former administrators, coaches, marketing experts, media chieftains, enthusiasts and keen followers of the game.