Ex-international and sports analyst and commentator with Super Sports, Idah Peterside on Wednesday declared to run for the race to be next president of the Nigeria Football Federation.

The ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper said that Nigeria has rich history as a strong football nation that needs someone who has all it takes to drive it globally.

He gave this assurance yesterday in Abuja, when he officially declared his intention to run for the position of President of the Nigeria football governing body.

While speaking, he said Nigeria football needs surgery in two ways: the national team and Nigeria league that must be fixed.

According to him, “I pledge to work with people at various levels of society, government, corporate world, to do my all in restoring the pride of Nigeria football.

He added, “If I become President of the Nigerian Football Federation, I will propose and undertake to establish a world-class football centre at the national level like Morocco’s Mohammed the 6th football centre that features world-class equipment, and accommodation designed to develop high-achieving football stars.