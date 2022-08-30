First vice president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Seyi Akinwunmi, on Tuesday formally declared interest to contest the exalted office of federation president.

Akinwunmi, Lagos State Football Association (FA) chairman, unveiled his mission in Abuja, promising to bring back the glorious years of Nigerian football.

He said that he is seeking the votes of delegates to succeed his principal and incumbent NFF president, Amaju Melvic Pinnick, whose second term ends next month.

Declaring his ambition before the gathering of critical stakeholders in the game, Akinwunmi promised to make Nigeria’s football great again if given the opportunity to govern the country’s football.

It was a gathering of the FA chairmen, serving and past executive committee members of NFF, club owners, players, fellow contestants and other stakeholders ahead of forthcoming NFF elective congress slated for Benin.

He said that he is in the race to; “reset the country’s football and transform Nigeria into an epitome of football development using meritocracy, professionalism, technology, creativity, transparency and education.”

He added that; “his administration will create an inclusive, vibrant and efficient football ecosystem beginning with the grassroots to develop a sustainable national football culture, provide pathways to success and exploit the Nigerian entrepreneurial spirit.”

Akinwunmi maintained that he intends to achieve his vision and action plans for Nigeria’s football upliftment through four key growth drivers – development, business of football, infrastructure and technology.

While frowning at the gross mismanagement of public funds, he promised to run transparent administration accountable to people, emphasising that he will ensure funds are appropriated and channeled for the right use.

He vowed to devolutionalise football administration in the country by empowering the state football associations (FA) and local government football councils to address the steady decline of football at the grassroots level while the federation focuses on national football politics.

He said he believes the next president of NFF should be a person that will ensure a viable football ecosystem for schools and private sector grassroots leagues in each state and zone to grow the game from bottom to up.

“I am coming to restore those glorious days when Nigeria used to be respected in the comity of football- playing nations in Africa and the world.

“I will give priority to grassroots development so as to find replacement for the aging players so that no gap will be left in the process of growing the sport again,” he promised.

He added: “We will also focus on good marketing drive to support the various national teams and club sides both for local and international competitions.”