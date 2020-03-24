The directives of the Federal Government on the raging coronavirus outbreak has altered the work plan of the investigative panel set up by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on the death of Nasarawa United FC player, Chineme Martins.

The panel was expected to submit its final report on Thursday March 26, to the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, in Abuja.

However, following the current trend of events arising from the Covid-19 scourge, the panel has temporarily suspended its activities, including submission of its final report.

The NFF leadership has also approved this change in work plan.

“Since the inauguration of this committee in Benin City on Monday, March 16, members have been at work. We have inspected facilities in Benin City and Lafia, and spoken to personalities who were involved one way or the other in the organisation of the match in which the player died. We have been able to extract useful information all round. Our plan was to submit the report to the minister on Thursday March 26, 2020.