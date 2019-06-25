The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has promised the Super Falcons $300,000 appearance bonus being 30% of the million US dollars the team earned at this year’s FIFA women’s World Cup in France.

This was coming on the heels of a pay strike that was staged by the Falcons in France after they crashed out of the World Cup.

In a press statement, the NFF confirmed that they would receive a bonus from FIFA of $750,000 when the Falcons qualified for the World Cup and an additional $250,000 when the team reached the Round of 16 at France 2019.

They promised that the Falcons would receive 30% of these monies when they are paid by FIFA.

This was also the percentage the Super Eagles received as appearance fee for the 2018 World Cup and the CHAN Eagles at the 2018 CHAN in Morocco.

The NFF had insisted the Falcons had been paid all they were owed besides a training allowance of $500-a-player for the five extra days they spent in France before their knockout match against Germany on Saturday.

The Falcons are now expected back in Nigeria today to end their pay strike.