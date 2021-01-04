Robert Terlumun Akpenpuun, who is the protocol officer of the Nigeria national football teams, has been honoured in his local government area in Nigeria’s middle belt region.

Akpenpuun, an officer at the Nigerian Immigration Service is the chairman of the football council of his local government, the Vandeikya Local Government in Benue State.

According to a media release signed by David Ibi, the Head of Media and Publicity of Vandeikya Local Government Football Council, Akpenpuun was presented with the Award of Honour on the last day of 2020. The presentation which was done by the Mbaduku Development Association (MDA) was to mark an annual celebration. It was held at Community Secondary School in Tsar.

Akpenpuun, apart from being a member of the Protocol Committee of the NFF has been a football referee and a Nigeria Professional Football League assessor.

According to the press release, the special Award of Honour was in recognition of his sterling qualities that have come to bear on the development of football in not only Mbaduku community, but also in the entire Kunavland and beyond.