By Emma Jemegah

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is expected to submit the report of its technical committee to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare today prelude to the official announcement of the new coaches for all the age grade national teams.

However, Daily Sunsports scooped that the technical committee after its sitting in Abuja at the weekend, has recommended Salisu Yusuf as head coach of the U-23 national team as well as the CHAN team.

Similarly, president of the Nigeria Coaches Association (NCA), Isa Ladan Bosso was recommended to take over as the head coach of the national U-20 team, the Flying Eagles with former coach of the side, Fatai Amoo to serve as his assistant.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

In the same vein, Nduka Ugbade was recommended as the head coach of the Golden Eaglets.

However, feelers from the Ministry of Youth and Sports indicate that the minister might reject the double appointment for Salisu.

According to a ministry source, Sunday Dare wants each team with its coach for easy management and administration.