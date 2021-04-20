The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reiterated its resolve and determination to provide new Head Coach of the Super Falcons, Randy Waldrum all the support he needs to build a fabulous squad that will challenge for global laurels and ink Nigeria’s name on the map of the world’s leading women football-playing nations.

At a brief meeting of the NFF management with Waldrum at the Sunday Dankaro House headquarters of the Federation on Monday, NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said the Amaju Melvin Pinnick –led administration is resolute in harnessing available human, material and non-physical resources and assets to uplift the nine –time African champions to eventual world beaters.

“I welcome you to the NFF headquarters for the very first time. Let me start by saying that I was actually impressed with your professionalism and competence shown in handling of the squad at the Turkish Women’s Tournament, and that played a great role in the Super Falcons winning all their matches at the tournament.