Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Barring any last minute hitches, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will formally leave its Zone 7 Glass House Office to relocate to its new secretariat, the Sunday Dankaro House.

Only last month, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, had given the football federation a two-week ultimatum to relocate to the new secretariat.

When Daily Sunsports visited the Glass House yesterday, almost all the eggheads of the federation had visited the new secretariat in preparation for relocation before Friday.

Confirming the development, an official of the NFF told Daily Sunsports that arrangements have been concluded for the relocation to new the secretariat latest Friday.

“Yes, as we speak, we are all at the Sunday Dankaro House now. We went on final inspection of the building. We are likely going to leave the Glass House, to relocate before the end of this week, latest by Friday,” he said.

Meanwhile, the executive committee of the federation has hinged the delay in the announcement of national team coaches to fill up the vacant positions on the technical committee’s inability to submit its report and recommendations.