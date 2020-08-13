The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) marked the 31st anniversary of the death of Samuel Okwaraji who died at the National Stadium, Surulere on the August 12, 1989, during a match.

The NFF posted an emotional message on their official Twitter handle in memory of the late energetic and all-round midfield monster.

“Today, we remember former @NGSuperEagles midfielder, Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji who passed on to glory, in active service, on this day in 1989. His legend lives forever. Keep resting Soldier. #WeRememberOkwaraji. ” NFF said in a tweet.

Samuel Okwaraji was born on May 19, 1964. He qualified as a lawyer and had a masters degree in international law from the Pontifical Lateran University of Rome.

He made eight appearances for Nigeria and scored once in the process.

He was a member of Nigeria’s Green Eagles squad that won silver at the 1988 African cup of Nations in Morocco.

Before his death, Okwaraji played for several clubs in Europe, including AS Roma, NK Dinamo Zagreb, Austria Klagenfurt, VfB Stuttgart, and SSV Ulm 1846.