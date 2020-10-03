Nigeria Football Federation Target Eberechi Eze Called Up To England U21 Squad Again

Nigeria Football Federation target Eberechi Eze has been named to the latest England U21 squad announced on Friday morning by the English Football Association, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

The Crystal Palace attacking midfielder could add to his international caps at U21 level when the Young Lions face Andorra and Turkey in the European Championship qualifiers this month.

Eze dropped out of the U21 squad for the matches against Kosovo and Austria owing to injury.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has earned a promotion to England’s senior team and has not been summoned to the U21s by manager Aidy Boothroyd.

Eze, who trained with the Super Eagles in London three years ago, was eligible to represent Nigeria without requesting for a change of association until November 2019 when he came off the bench for his competitive debut for England U21s in a European Championship qualifier against Albania.