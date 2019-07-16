Emma Jemegah, Cairo

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) might not bow to pressure by a section of Nigerians who want Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, sacked after failing to win the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

NFF president, Melvin Amaju Pinnick in a tweet with a respected Nigerian journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana, said the federation has no plan to relieve Rohr of his duties despite the Super Eagles crashing out in the semi-finals of the AFCON.

Pinnick said Rohr has met the target set for him by the federation, despite some rocky and difficult moments they’ve had together, adding that the Franco-German is a good coach by all standard.

“Gernot Rohr will not be sacked as Super Eagles’ coach. He will remain in the job. I have confidence in him,” the NFF president said @osasuo on Monday night. Gernot Rohr has taken us to the semi-final, the target we set for him,” Pinnick added.

“There are some people that have been calling on me and the federation to sack Gernot. But I am not going to do that. In fact, Gernot is going on a refresher training period with FC Bayern after the AFCON 2019. We have a long-term plan with him.

“We have had rocky and difficult moments in our relationship, but this is normal in any relationship between two people. He’s a good coach and we want him to remain with us. That said, we will work together on what needs to be improved upon,” the NFF president said.