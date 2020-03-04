The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr are hoping to convince Bayern Munich scoring sensation, Joshua Zirkzee to pledge his international future to Nigeria.

According to authoritative French football magazine, France Football (via Goal.com), the Nigerian Federation and Rohr wanted Zirkzee to join the Super Eagles ranks and had started discussions with the player.

Born in Schiedam, near Rotterdam, the former Feyenoord youth-teamer qualifies to represent the Super Eagles, as he has a Nigerian parent.

The Royal Dutch Football Association was believed to be in pole position ahead of her Nigerian counterparts for the services of Zirkzee, given that he has been provisionally cap-tied to the European giants since October 13, 2017, when he made his competitive debut for the U17 team in a European Championship qualifier against Hungary.

Having previously played for Netherlands U-15, U-16, U-17 and U-18 teams, Zirkzee made his U-19 debut a year ago and had scored an impressive eight goals in nine games for the age group.

He had been one of the revelations in this season’s German Bundesliga, scoring three goals in four matches, and was involved in 69 goals (46 goals, 23 assists) for Bayern Munich’s youth teams across three seasons before he was promoted to the first team.