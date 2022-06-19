By MONICA IHEAKAM

A Former Secretary-General of the then Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Hon. Ahmed Sani Toro, has been abducted by gunmen.

He was reportedly abducted Saturday night along Abuja-Jos road along with a former Golden Eaglets assistant coach, Garba Iliya.

Daily Sun Sports gathered that both men were said to be travelling back to Bauchi after attending the wedding of the son of a former NFF president, Alhaji Aminu Maigari in Abuja on Friday.

As at the time of filing in this report, the abductors are yet to make contact with the family members.

