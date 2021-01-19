The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has empanneled a special COVID-19 task force charged with working with the various League bodies to monitor compliance with the COVID-19 protocols by all football clubs at all levels of the Leagues, among other responsibilities.

Chairman of the NFF Security Committee and member of the Organising Committee for the African Nations Championship (CHAN), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau heads the task force, which has eminent medical practitioners like Dr Kweku Tan- doh, Dr Nekwu Okolugbo, Dr Rotimi Ogungbe and Dr Babatunde Akinbinu as members. Chairman of the Rivers State Football Association and former member of the NFF Executive Committee, Barrister Chris Green, is also a member of the task force that will as well recommend an effective and efficient way of verifying COVID-19 test reports submitted by all football clubs and officials at League venues.

The committee is to ensure all football clubs in all the various leagues have received the COVID-19 Protocols and Guidelines for the re-opening of contact sports developed by the FMYSD in collaboration with the PTF on COVID-19 and the NCDC among others.