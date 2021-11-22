The Nigeria Football Federation might have settled for Serbian coach,Mladen Krstajic as replacement for under-fire Gernot Rohr, a very competent source has disclosed to Daily Sun Sports.

The NFF, we learnt, has finally reached an agreement with Rohr to terminate his contract which was expected to run to December, 2022, on mutual grounds.

The NFF also agreed with Gernot Rohr’s representatives to pay all his outstanding salaries and his total severance package on instalment basis.

Towards this therefore, our source hinted that the NFF has concluded plans to employ 47 year old former Serbian National team coach, Mladen Krstajić as new coach of the Super Eagles.

NFF president Amaju Mekvin Pinnick is expected in London today to seal the deal.

Krstajic led Serbia to the 2018 World in Russia where they failed to proceed beyond the group stage of the competition After Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Cape Verde that saw the Super Eagles sail through to the final round of the World Cup qualifiers, NFF president and other board members met in the room of one of the Vice presidents.

Also at that meeting was Super Eagles chief coach Gernot Rohr and Tunde Adelakun, his representative.

The NFF did not mince words as they told Rohr that his services are no longer needed. According to an insider, both parties agreed to terminate his contract immediately while they work out modalities to pay his severance package which is reported to be around 600,000 USD.

Rohr has since returned to his base in France while the NFF are moving ahead with getting a replacement in good time ahead of the 2021 Nations cup which is just over 40 days away..

