The country’s football governing body via its official twitter handle @ thenff wrote; “Today we remember one of Nigeria’s greatest players, Mudashiru Babatunde Lawal who passed on, on this day in 1991.

“May his soul continue to rest in peace. #WeRememberMudaLawal.” Stationery Stores FC, which the deceased played for between 1985, and 86 also honoured the departed footballer. The one-time Lagos darling team on twitter wrote; “Today we remember, Haji Muda Lawal who left us on this day in 1991.”Keep resting legend.” Recall Muda Lawal made his international debut in 1975, and won 86 caps and scored 12 goals for Nigeria. He holds the record of being the only player in the continent to have appeared at five consecutive Nations’ Cup finals (1976–1984).