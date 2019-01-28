By EMMA JEMEGAH

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has suspended elections into the various state Football Associations, owing to complaints trailing the process.

Arising from its emergency meeting at the weekend, the NFF executive committee resolved that, given the various complaints that had been received and ventilated in several fora regarding the ongoing electoral processes geared towards the conduct of elections into some Football Associations of the 36 states and the FCT, the Executive Committee resolved that the current electoral processes in the local councils and states be suspended immediately.

Executive Committee had, thus, charged the NFF Football Reform Committee, which composition was approved by the NFF Congress at its Annual General Assembly in Asaba, Delta on 24th October 2018, to see the pattern, composition and electoral processes as one of its major assignments in the work of recommending a comprehensive reform of Nigerian Football.

The statement added that since the committee was unable to fully commence its work since its inauguration, the Executive Committee had, thus, extended the tenure of the committee by six (6) weeks, till April 17, 2019, stressing the NFF would await the outcome of the assignment given to the NFF Football Reform Committee before any further directives would be communicated on the elections into the Football Associations in the 36 states and the FCT.

The NFF also directed all the state FAs to immediately convene an Extra-Ordinary Congress (before the expiration of its tenure) to pick a new date between 26th May and 30th June 2019 as the terminal date for its board and date for its Elective Congress, to be presided over by the current boards of respective State FAs recognised by the NFF.

“The NFF will convene an Extra-Ordinary General Assembly on March 30, 2019 to ratify the above resolutions in order for the electoral processes in the Football Associations in the 36 States and the FCT to commence,” the statement read.