The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) have described as “shocking” the death of Sunny Ojeagbase, the Chairman of Complete Communications Limited, who passed on at the weekend in the Unit- ed States of America.

President of the NFF and FIFA Council Member, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, stated that the departed oracle of sports writing and sports publishing carved a bold niche for himself in the profession, made a profound impression on the terrain as he tutored and mentored those who came to be the fore dogs of the follow- ing decades and left his giant footprints in the sands of time.

“Anyone in the line of foot- ball, nay sport knew Sunny Ojeagbase. He was the authentic legend of sports writ- ing and sports publishing, and even went into other terrains that people thought was not possible. We are shocked by his death at this time because he still had so much to give. However, God loves him much more and he has taken him at the appointed time,” Pinnick declares.

