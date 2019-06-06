The Nigeria Football Federation has threatened to blacklist the protesting Flying Eagles players from the national teams, according to reports.

Shortly after the team crashed out of the tournament in Poland, they started protesting the nonpayment of their entitlements since the start of preparations for the World Cup and missed their flight back to Nigeria on Tuesday.

The Nigeria Football Federation had not paid the players their camp allowances and winning bonus for qualifying to the round of 16 of the World Cup and the sum is around US$5, 000 per player.

‘’We know that we will not be paid by the NFF on our return home, even after they asked for our bank details,’’ one of the players told scorenigeria.com.ng.

‘’Can you imagine that those players, who were dropped in Germany were only given $100 each to take home.

‘’And our case is not going to be different, but we will leave everything to God.

The almighty will fight our battles.’’

Another player added: “They threatened us, saying we should play for our careers and our families, that money should not distract us.

‘’Some of the officials even told us that if we insist on this protest, we would be blacklisted from any national team going forward.’’