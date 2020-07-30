Joe Apu

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will receive a fresh $1.5million grant from the world soccer ruling body, FIFA, following an approval, yesterday, by the Bureau of FIFA Council for COVID-19 Relief Plan.

According to a release from the FIFA Media department, the NFF and 210 other member federations of FIFA are to benefit from the sum of $1.5 billion available to football community, including men’s and women’s professional, youth and grassroots football, through a system of combined grants and loans under strict compliance requirements

The release stated that each member association is to benefit from $1 million grant to protect and restart football, and an additional $500,000 specifically for women’s football during the third phase. There will also be an interest-free loans of up to $5 million available to member associations.

Under the terms of the COVID-19 Relief Plan, $1.5 billion is being made available to support all 211 FIFA member associations and the six confederations to assist in the alleviation of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan was originally drawn up by the FIFA administration in close cooperation with the confederations, and subsequently approved by the FIFA Council on 25 June 2020.

The regulations establish strict compliance and audit requirements, as well as clear loan repayment conditions, under the supervision of a steering committee.

“This relief plan is a great example of football’s solidarity and commitment in such unprecedented times,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “I would like to thank my colleagues of the Bureau of the Council for approving the decision to move forward with such an important initiative for the benefit of all member associations and confederations.”