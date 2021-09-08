NFF President Amaju Pinnick; says the “The NFF will give Ahmed Musa N10 million for reaching the 100 games mark. We will sustain this gesture and honor our players that hit 100 games henceforth.”

Musa won his milestone 100th Nigeria cap in their World Cup qualification clash with Cape Verde on Tuesday.

Musa was selected to start in Mindelo as the Super Eagles boosted their chances of qualifying for Qatar 2022 with a 2-1 win over the Bubista’s Blue Sharks.

After representing the country at youth level, the speedy forward made his senior debut on August 5, 2010, in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar – coming in as a substitute for ex-Chelsea star John Obi Mikel in the 2-0 win.

