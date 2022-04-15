By Emma Jemegah

Portuguese coach, Jose Peseiro has reached agreement with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for a monthly salary of $50,000 (about N20.950, 000) to coach the Super Eagles.

The Portuguese is likely to be unveiled within the month after he might have signed the proposed four-year contract.

Daily Sunsports / SportingSun gathered that of all the coaches that applied for the Super Eagles job, Peseiro’s salary demand was the cheapest.

A source privy to the negotiations with the shortlisted coaches disclosed that NFF president, Amaju Pinnick made strong case for the Portuguese to be employed even when the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare raised an objection.

According to the source, the Minister, though accepted the choice of Peseiro, he was not comfortable with the preference of two foreign assistants by the coach.

The Minister, the source said, wanted at least two Nigerians as the immediate assistants to Peseiro but the NFF assured him that two home based coaches had already been penciled down to work with the new technical team.