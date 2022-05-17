Newly appointed Super Eagles’ manager, Jose Peseiro could be sacked in just six months should he fail to get results in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers which begins next month.

The Portuguese coach was only handed a 12-month deal, which is subject to renewal based on performance-related clauses.

A source at the Nigeria Football Federation told owngoalnigeria.com that the federation has the power to sack the coach six months into his tenure if he fails to meet certain clauses in the deal.

Primarily, the clause has to do with the results during the first stage of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where a good result will keep him in his position for a year.

With the NFF facing legal battle on payments for erstwhile coach of the team, Gernot Rohr, all pointers are that the federation is weary of allowing thunder strike for the second time.

Meanwhile, some details of the contract agreement between the NFF and Peseiro have been obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

According to the agreement Peseiro would receive $70,000 monthly (over N29m) from which he would pay his two incoming personal assistants.

Among other clauses in his contract, Peseiro is expected to watch 60 percent of domestic league games as he has been mandated to discover homegrown talents for the national team.

Sources familiar with the NFF’s recruitment process said other coaches that could have been hired for the national team were either not affordable or not available for the job.

“A number of other coaches were also contacted but it is either the salary they were asking for was too high or they were not even favourably disposed to a national team job at the moment,” a source at the NFF told the website.

“Peseiro turned out to be the cheapest option for the NFF and that was why they settled for him.”