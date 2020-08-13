John Adams, Minna

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), management of Niger Tornadoes and the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Niger State Chapter have commiserated with the family and the entire the NFF over the demise of the National Under 15 coach, Mallam Danladi Nasidi whose death occurred yesterday after a brief illness.

Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed ‘Fresh’ paid glowing tributes to the one-time assistant coach of the Super Falcons, saying “Nasidi gave his all for the nation and served passionately, diligently and creditably in every role he found himself,” Ahmed said

Also, in separate statements in Minna, both Tornadoes management and SWAN described his death as shocking and a great loss to the entire Nigeria football family.

Niger SWAN caretaker chairman, Dan Amasingha said the death of coach Nasidi is great loss.

Also in his message of condolence, the Chairman Niger Tornadoes, Adamu Aliyu commiserate with the deceased family, the state Football Association (NSFA) and all stakeholders within and outside the state over the death.