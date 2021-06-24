The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will on Friday in Lagos sign a partnership agreement with RevolutionPlus, a notable name in Corporate Nigeria.

The company, leaders in Nigeria’s real estate sector, will become the official Real Estate Partner of the nation’s football governing body.

Revolution Plus Property Ltd brings to bear its experience and expertise in developing luxury and state-of-the-art property for sale and for rent. The company specializes in the sale of lands and houses and offers flexible payment plans and incentives to make acquiring property easier.

On the part of the NFF, the Amaju Melvin Pinnick administration continues to break new grounds in corporate sponsorship terrain, despite the disruption and distortion that the global coronavirus pandemic has visited on the global economy.

The administration continues to work assiduously to accomplish breakthroughs as Pinnick insists the football –governing body is determined to achieve 75% self-funding before the end of this year. The partnership would confer on Revolution Plus the naming Rights as Official Real Estate Partner of the NFF.