The Nigeria Football Federation says it has initiated moves to ensure the unmasking of the self-acclaimed Nigerian who got on the train with the Super Falcons in Vienna, Austria on Tuesday and made the players uncomfortable with inflammatory political talks.

Team officials explained on Tuesday afternoon that the girls, who had been in the Austrian capital since Thursday preparing for upcoming international engagements, opted to have a view of the city after their morning training, and decided on public transport to the city centre.

The guy, whose claim to be a Nigerian was much doubtful from his accent, launched into abuses against the girls for representing Nigeria, and kept saying that no one could touch him because that would amount to assault as he had not touched anyone.

His tirade did not unsettle the girls in any way as he was ignored throughout, and the disciplined response infuriated him the more.

However, Nigeria’s FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon told thenff.com that the matter has been immediately reported to the Austrian Police and the Embassy of Nigeria, and the fellow, who was bundled out of the train at the next station, would be fished out.

