The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has charged its Media and Publicity Committee to confront the menace of misinformation on the organisation’s activities and promote and project the countless positive developments in Nigeria football on a daily basis.

Speaking on Wednesday at the inauguration of the committee in the NFF Secretariat, Abuja, Chairman of Chairmen and member of the NFF Executive Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, who represented the NFF President, said the biggest battle nowadays is to tackle the issue of fake news and half truths quickly spread mostly by the social media behemoth.

“You are all veterans in the profession and we believe you have the capacity to tackle the demon of misinformation and project the many positives of the NFF and the National Teams, and Nigeria Football at large. I promise that the NFF will support you in coming up with feasible plans and programmes to achieve your mission,” Gusau said.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, pledged the secretariat’s full support for the committee: “Our responsibility as secretariat is to work closely with your committee to achieve your aim and objectives. Never hesitate to request for any information you need from us. We will back you to the hilt to always counter misinformation with the true position of things and escalate globally the positive developments around Nigeria Football.”