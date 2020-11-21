Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will not fire coach Gernot Rohr despite recent disappointing results and growing calls for his dismissal.

The Super Eagles have failed to win this year after they drew thrice and lost once in four matches.

Two of these draws were with Sierra Leone, who are ranked 120th in the world by FIFA, and it included a 4-4 draw in Benin City, where the home team led 4-0 after half an hour only to surrender the advantage by the second half.

The results against Sierra Leone have caused an agitation for the sack of the German coach, who former international, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, described as “Nigeria’s worst ever coach”.

However, NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, has backed Rohr to lead Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022 as well as the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Rohr has done well as our coach, qualifying us for the World Cup and finishing third at the AFCON. It was the same coach who beat Argentina and drew with Brazil in friendlies. He has our full support,” the NFF boss defended.