Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick has dismissed speculation in a section of the local media which had erroneously claimed that Leicester City winger Ademola Lookman was now eligible to represent the Super Eagles after completing the necessary paperwork.

Erstwhile Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr revealed last month that Lookman and another U20 World Cup winner with England in the shape of Reading’s Ovie Ejaria had been named in Nigeria’s 40-man provisional squad list for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Lookman has caught the eye in his last five matches in the Premier League, finding the back of the net against Watford, Manchester City and most recently against Liverpool.

Based on his form for the Foxes, many Super Eagles fans expected the RB Leipzig-owned player to be named on the finalized roster for the AFCON but Pinnick has clarified that he wasn’t considered by interim coach Augustine Eguavoen because

a change of association request from England to Nigeria has not yet been approved by FIFA.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Pinnick has been in touch with Lookman in recent hours and has an update on the international future of the winger.

Asked why Lookman wasn’t named in Nigeria’s AFCON squad, Pinnick told allnigeriasoccer.com on Wednesday afternoon : “His switch has not been completed. I just spoke with Ademola now.