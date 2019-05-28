Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) must apologise to the Nigerian governors or face a legal tussle from them.

Recall that the NFIU had given a directive that governors should no longer tamper with funds accruing to local government t areas from the federation account as from June 1, 2019.

Ortom, in an interaction with newsmen in Makurdi on Tuesday said the NFIU was by that directive, painting all Nigerian governors as very dubious stressing that not all governors are fraudulent.

He explained further that governors had already met with President Muhammadu Buhari over the matter adding that if the NFIU is not called to order, the governors might have no other option than to seek redress in court.

“Governors need apologies from NFUI. We already told the President our minds and if that is not done, we will go to court. The fact that it is happening in state A or B does not mean it is happening in Benue,” Ortom stated.

