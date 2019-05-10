The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) has appointed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), AIG Chris Olakpe (Rtd) as a national patron of the club.

The investiture, which held at the headquarters of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency in Oshodi, Lagos was witnessed by members of staff of the agency and members of the club, saw the LASTMA boss dancing and singing to some popular songs of the supporters club band, as he donned the full regalia of the NFSC.

National chairman of the NFSC, Rev. Samuel Ikpea said the recipient was truly deserving of the honour due to his passion and support for sports, particularly football.

“We have been following your track record as it concerns your love, passion and selfless support for the youths with sports as a platform.

“It is important that we inform you too, that Nigeria Football Supporters Club was founded in 1955, as an NGO.”

And ever since then, the club has travelled to virtually all parts of the world supporting our various national teams.

And with members of this club, spending their hard earned resources with little or no support from the government,” Ikpea disclosed.

“Therefore, in line with our mission and selfless desires to continue to help the development of Nigeria through sports, we deemed it wise to install you as a patron of this great club “ Ikpea Explained.

In his reaction, the retired AIG expressed his delight over the honour done to him. As he described the award as one of the best he has ever received.

“I am highly happy for this honour. As a matter of fact, this is one of the best moments in my life. And I shall cherish it forever, “ he remarked.