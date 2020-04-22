Emma Jemegah

The Nigerian Football Supporters Club (NFSC) has commiserated with the Federal Government over the death of the late Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari who was the victim of the deadly coronavirus.

According to the President-General of the group, Dr Rafiu Ladipo, Abba Kyari is a great loss to the football family and Nigeria as a nation.

“We as a group of football supporters club hereby commiserate with the President Muhammadu Buhari, and Nigerians over Kyari’s death. He was a man who loved and showed much interest in football. In spirit, he was always part of us as a great friend of the group. We just like to appreciate him and his death further proved that Coronavirus is ‘real’.

Dr Ladipo, however, appeals to Nigerians to abide by the rules and keep social distance in every part of their endeavours.

The cheering leader said by doing that it would prevent the spread of the pandemic and completely kick the virus out of the country.

“At times, I‘m worried because Nigerians need to avoid close contact within and outside their domain and social distancing is mainly focused on large groups.