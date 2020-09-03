Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) has congratulated Senator Ifeanyi Ubah who is celebrating his birthday today, describing him as a role model for Nigerian youths.

In a statement by the club signed by its President General, Dr. Rafiu Oladipo, NFSC expressed happiness that the astute businessman, philanthropist and football administrator is a year older, adding that they’re proud to associate with him.

The club prayed that Almighty God will continue to give him good health, long life and prosperity, to continue his philanthropic work for the benefit of mankind as well the strength and wisdom to continue his quality representation in the National Assembly since he was sworn in as Senator representing Anambra State.