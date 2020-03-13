Emma Jemegah

Foremost football supporters club in Nigeria, the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), has disassociated itself from a factional body, Authentic Nigeria Football Supporters Club and warned Nigerians to be wary of the promoters of the body.

A statement signed by the National Chairman of the club, Rev. Sam Ikpea and Public Relations Officer, Hafeez Balogun, said the President General of the NFSC, Dr Rafiu Ladipo, had received several calls from prominent Nigerians asking for confirmation on the planned launch of the Authentic Nigeria Football Supporters Club.

“We are not part of the so-called Authentic Nigeria football supporters club. Our name is Nigeria Football Supporters Club and we’re not planning any launch,” the statement said.

It added, “this clarification becomes necessary because some prominent Nigerians have been calling us to confirm this situation.”