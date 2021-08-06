Oneya died on Thursday in his home in Effurun, Uvwie Local Givernment, Delta, at 73.

Rev. Samuel Ikpea, the Chairman of NFSC, in a statement in Lagos described Oneya as “an administrator” who served his country meritoriously.

“He was a forthright man, an administrator of uncommon excellence, who put his all into the affairs of the sports industry.

“Oneya is going to be missed by Nigerians no doubt, but we have faith in our creator that he will rest in the bosom of his creator as a good son of Delta State,’’ Ikpea said.

He prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and comfort the family.

Oneya presided over NFF from 1999 to 2002. He was succeeded by Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima.

Oneya also headed the Ministerial Committee on Reforms in Nigerian Football and served in various Confederation of African Football (CAF) committees.

He was the Military Governor of Kano State from August, 1996 to August, 1998, and Military Administrator of Benue from August, 1998 to May, 1999.

He hailed from Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta. (NAN)