The presence of Dr. Rafiu Oladipo led Nigeria Football Supporters Club in conjunction with that of Abayomi Ogunjimi, aka, Bonfere-joe gin gered the super Eagle’s to a 3-2 victory over the defending champion, the indomitable lions of Cameroon on Saturday in the round of 16th.

In a phoning chart with the club President General, world wide, Dr. Oladipo said the Eagles were able to surpass their Cameroonian counterparts in an explosive round of 16th, through their usual spiritual retention and inspiring drums, trumpets and songs against the defending champion at the end of 90th minutes

After thanking members of the supporters club, who were there before he arrived, including Bonfrere Joe, for their patriotism and support for the Super Eagles, the President-General immediately took over the mantle of leadership, which had yielded the needed win.

OLadipo, further promised Nigerians that the Super Eagles would repeat the same feat against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the quarterfinals slated for Wednesday.

‘I did inform journalists, who were with us at the Muritala International Airport in Lagos before our coming to Egypt that the Super Eagles would definitely defeat Lions of Cameroon.