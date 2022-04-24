From Abel Leonard, Lafia
Nasarawa State government has said that it has completed the process for the commencement of N8.3 billion Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme (NG- CARES for communities in Nasarawa state.
This was disclosed by the state Coordinator of the NG- Cares Programme, Umar Dahiru, during a press briefing on the implementation of the programme in the state.
Dahiru said the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme (NG-CARES) which was a state-based intervention programme conceived through a tripartite arrangement with the World Bank, Federal and Nasarawa State governments was to fight the excruciating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic among the aged, poor and vulnerable segments of the society.
He said the initiative had been able to ameliorate the sufferings of over 400 farmers and vulnerable segments of various communities across the 13 local government areas in the state.
Dahiru stated that the programme would be implemented by the State Cash Transfer Unit, Community and Social Development Agency and the State Fadama Coordination Office.
Leave a Reply