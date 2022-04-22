From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa state government says it has completed process to commence 8.3billion Naira Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme (NG-CARES) for communities in Nasarawa state.

Daily Sun reports that Communities and stakeholders were advised to accord necessary support and cooperation to development partners in a bid to assuage the excruciating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Disclosing this on Friday is the State Coordinator of the NG-Cares Programme, Umar Dahiru during a Press briefing on the implementation of the programme in the State.

Dahiru sais the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme (NG-CARES) a state-based intervention programme conceived through a tripartite arrangement from the world bank, the federal government and the Nasarawa State Government to fight the excruciating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic specifically among the aged, poor and vulnerable segments of the larger society.

He firther said it is Founded on the principles of uplifting the status of the extremely poor members of the society to a better standard of living through sustainable livelihood.

He said the initiative has been able to ameliorate the sufferings of over 400 farmers and vulnerable segments of various communities across the 13 local government areas in the state, advocating for serious support from the communities as they begin another phase of implementation.

Dahiru appreciated the State government’s intervention to the program, stating that Governor Abdullahi Sule has ensured the success of the program, while enumerating the areas of intervention, the state coordinator of NG-Cares Programme stressed that the areas will be implemented by the State Cash Transfer Unit, Community & Social Development Agency and the State Fadama Coordination Office.

He assured of the Programmes’ commitment to ensuring that the people and communities are targeted as well as ensuring ownership of the development projects to lessen high-poverty rate and social inclusion problems.

He commended the benefiting communities so far, noting that the initiative was geared towards changing the living standards and status of the poor and vulnerable segments of the society for the better.