By Chinwendu Obienyi

In a bid to revolutionise capital market as well as protect the market from systemic risk, NG Clearing has launched its first Central Counterparty Clearing house (CCP).

Speaking during the launch, its Managing Director, Tapas Das, said the goal was to reduce systemic risk, promote market integrity and promote financial market from exposure to events that led to the crisis in 2008.

Das noted that the reason behind the emergence of the NG Clearing was because the Nigerian capital market (NCM) is poised to offer advanced products like future options, adding that it is only ideal to establish a CCP in line with the global best practices.

He disclosed that the mandate of the newly launched CCP is very simple as it upholds stability and safety of the market place through efficient and timely settlement of any trade.

“At NG Clearing, we aim to strengthen the country’s investment climate through solutions that effectively reduce systemic risk and operating efficiency and minimise cost for all market participants thereby contributing to national development.

Our vision is to become Africa’s most trusted CCP and with this vision in mind, we have left no stone unturned in ensuring we have a world class infrastructure which is transparent, resilient and with an experienced team of professionals and our infrastructure and processes are in compliance with global best practices and this shows our resolve to global standards for all our processes.

As we begin our journey, we wish to reiterate that we are driven by a desire to ensure that advanced financial products are accessible without exposure to systemic risk.

This is a landmark achievement for NCM and I commend the FG, SEC, NGX for their support in making sure this starts on a right note and we assure market stakeholders that we will assure you of our resolute commitment to driving NCM to enviable heights and world class services”, Das said.

In a goodwill message, the Chairman, House Committee on Capital markets, Honorable Ibrahim Babangida, said the CCP, being the first in West Africa, will open opportunities to investors, stakeholders and other players in the capital market.

