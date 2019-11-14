Adewale Sanyaolu

The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA), has honoured its pioneer President, and former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Jackson Gaius Obaseki, with a Lifetime Achievement Award as part of activities to commemorate its 20th anniversary. Obaseki was honoured for his remarkable role in driving and implementing the vision of the NGA. Also honoured with a posthumous award for his exemplary service in various capacities to the association was late Engr. Adeyemi Akinlawon.

The NGA is a leading advocacy organisation for the country’s natural gas industry and has over the last 20 years influenced several industry-changing gas policies, viable gas projects and transnational deals thus reinforcing natural gas as one unique resource that Nigeria can leverage to create transformative change across various sectors and spheres of industry.

With over two decades of consistent and progressive advocacy drive, the NGA remains poised in its commitment to promoting natural gas as fuel of choice in the country.

At a landmark commemorative event which held at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, the industry’s most valued players and stakeholders gathered for an exclusive dinner and gala ceremony, while celebrating industry stakeholders and organisations with milestone awards for their decades of volunteering and support for the NGA, in its role as the voice of the natural gas industry.

Recipients under the corporate category include NLNG, Shell companies in Nigeria – Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG), Shell Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) and the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) – Axxela Limited, Anoh Gas Processing Company, Aiteo Group, Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), Falcon Corporation, Frontier Oil Limited.