Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has commiserated with the families of those that died in the Ngala Internally Displaced Person’s (IDPs) Camp fire outbreak in Borno.

Farouq, in a statement on Friday in Abuja by her Special Assistant on Media, Mr Salisu Dambatta, described the fire incident that killed 14 people on Thursday at the camp as “sad and shocking.”

The minister prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, wished the injured speedy recovery and promised to immediately deliver relief items to the surviving victims of the incidence.

“I was touched by the loss of so many lives and property to the fire, and I pray that it should never happen again in the future.

“The cause of the fire will be investigated thoroughly as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari and measures will be proffered to avert future ocurrence.

“President Buhari has also directed an immediate provision of relief materials to the victims and the ministry is working assiduously to do that,” she said.

Farouq stressed that the North-East Development Commission and other agencies of the ministry would act fast and deliver the needed aid to the IDPs. (NAN)