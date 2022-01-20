Cameroon’s Francis Ngannou is dreaming the impossible as the African born UFC winner is eyeing a fight in African featuring Israel Adesnaya, Kamaru Usman with or without the UFC Management.

The UFC heavyweight champion faces Ciryl Gane in his first title defense next Saturday in what is the most anticipated fight in the division for years.

However, the 35-year-old is already eyeing a brighter future with new ground to break and challenges for the ‘Predator’ to feast on.

Perhaps it is no surprise that a man who escaped the salt mines of Cameroon to reach Europe on a dinghy and transformed himself from homeless in Paris to becoming a global star – has his gaze on another horizon.

