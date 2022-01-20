Cameroon’s Francis Ngannou is dreaming the impossible as the African born UFC winner is eyeing a fight in African featuring Israel Adesnaya, Kamaru Usman with or without the UFC Management.
The UFC heavyweight champion faces Ciryl Gane in his first title defense next Saturday in what is the most anticipated fight in the division for years.
However, the 35-year-old is already eyeing a brighter future with new ground to break and challenges for the ‘Predator’ to feast on.
Perhaps it is no surprise that a man who escaped the salt mines of Cameroon to reach Europe on a dinghy and transformed himself from homeless in Paris to becoming a global star – has his gaze on another horizon.
He labels himself and Nigerian-born champions, Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman, the ‘Three Kings’ of the UFC and told Sportsmail of his desire for all three African stars to feature on a card on the continent.
“It is a big dream. Very hard to happen at this point but you know, with time we’ll figure out a way to make it happen, to fight for our people,” he said.
“It is very important for each of us (Usman and Adesanya too), and yes, with the UFC preferably but even without the UFC, that’s going to happen.”
