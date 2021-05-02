From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Chairman of Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, Chief James Oche, has threatened to drag Ebonyi State Government to court for inciting and sponsoring Ngbo community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State to launch violent attacks on the vulnerable people of Agila community in Benue State.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi yesterday, Oche disclosed that the council was already putting every necessary material together in consultation with its legal team to drag the Ebonyi State government to court for what he termed as sustained falsehood against the people of Agila.

According to the chairman, Ebonyi State government has continued to accuse Agila people of being responsible for the April 12, 2021 attack on Ngbo communities of Ohaukwu Local Government of Ebonyi State.

He said the accusation amounted to inciting the Ngbo people to attack Agila community and therefore called on Nigerians to hold the state responsible for any further attack on his people.

“This false accusation has caused panic among my people in Agila as most of them have deserted their community for fear of attack and now taking refuge in Igumale and Apa-Agila, the council boss said.